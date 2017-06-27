Grill hack: The best way to clean a grill while in the park, camping (video)

Cleaning up and maintaining your grill can be a real pain, and in some cases dangerous, as we showed you in Dan DeRoos's story earlier this week about people accidentally ingesting the wire bristles from traditional grill brushes. After this hazard was exposed, avid grillers and manufacturers went to work developing safe ways to keep your grill clean.

But when you're in a pinch and you don't have tools to clean a public grill or a grill packed for a trip, the best way to tackle it is with foil.

Barabicu Smokehouse owner Danny Cassano shows us how to do it in the above video.

