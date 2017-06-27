Insomnia Cookies opening in Lakewood with free treats

Insomnia Cookies is opening a new location at 18508 Detroit Ave. in Lakewood sometime this summer.

The late-night bakery will serve warm cookies daily until 3 a.m. Insomnia Cookies, which was founded by Seth Berkowitz in his University of Pennsylvania dorm room in 2003, delivers treats warm out of the oven straight to a customer's door all day starting at 10 a.m.

The Lakewood location will serve flavors including Chocolate Chunk, Snickerdoodle, Chocolate Peanut Butter and S'more Deluxe. A pint of milk can also be delivered with the cookies.

In Lakewood, Insomnia Cookies will also offer a full service ice cream menu with customizable options like cookie a la mode, cookiewiches and ice cream sandwiched between any two cookies on the menu.

The grand opening, which will be announced soon on its Facebook page, will offer free cookies to customers with a coupon.

A location in Cleveland at 1224 West 6th Street has been open since 2016.

