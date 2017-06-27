ALERT: Fireworks at Walmart, Target recalled

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for TNT fireworks after three people reported burn injuries.

The recall includes TNT Red, White and Blue Smoke fireworks. Officials say they can unexpectedly explode after being lit.

The products were sold in May and June of 2017 at Walmart,Target, Kroger and Meijer, stores in Ohio, Vermont, Wisconsin and Illinois.

The recalled fireworks cost about $5 and are manufactured by American Promotional Events in China.

Anyone who has purchased TNT Red, White and Blue Smoke fireworks can contact American Promotional Events at 800-243-1189 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday; email at info@tntfireworks.com or online at www.tntfireworks.com.

According to the CPSC:

"The recalled fireworks are pyrotechnic devices that make smoke when lit. They were sold in a bag containing three canisters: one red, one blue and one white. Each colored smoke firework is a cardboard cylinder tube that measures about 1 inch in diameter and 5 inches long. The TNT logo, “Red, White & Blue Smoke” and UPC number 027736036561 appear on the packaging."

Follow these safety tips when using fireworks:

Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.

Avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper because this is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and that they could pose a danger to consumers.

Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities. Parents don't realize that young children suffer injuries from sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees - hot enough to melt some metals.

Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.

Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.

Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.

After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.

Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.