George Brinkman indicted on charges stemming from brutal North Royalton murder

The man accused in a brutal North Royalton murder has been indicted on a slew of charges.

George Brinkman has been indicted in Cuyahoga County on 13 counts of aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, kidnapping, and offenses against a human corpse.

Here is the breakdown of the charges:

Five charges of aggravated murder

One charge of aggravated burglary

Three charges of kidnapping

Three charges of offenses against a human corpse

Brinkman had been charged with murdering North Royalton mother Suzanne Taylor, 45, and her daughters, 21-year-old Taylor Pifer and 18-year-old Kylie Pifer. They were found dead in their home on June 11.

His bond stands at $75 million and he is set to be arraigned Friday at 8:30 a.m.

George Brinkman accused of slitting North Royalton woman's throat, strangling and suffocating daughters

Brinkman had also been charged with murdering a Stark County couple. Their bodies were found June 12.

