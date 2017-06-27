VP Mike Pence will fly to northeast Ohio on Wednesday: Here's a look at his schedule

The Vice President will be coming to Cleveland on Wednesday, landing at Burke Lakefront Airport around 3 p.m.

VP Mike Pence will then head to Bedford, where he will tour the Tendon Manufacturing Factory. He'll attend a health care forum with small business owners and delivering a speech.

Pence is expected to fly back out of Burke around 8 p.m.

Below is a breakdown of Pence's expected schedule:

1:55 p.m., Pence departs from Washington, D.C. on Air Force Two

3:05 p.m., Pence arrives in Cleveland, Ohio

3:50 p.m., Pence participates in health care listening session with small business owners

4:20 p.m., Pence participates in tour of Tendon Manufacturing

4:45 p.m., Pence delivers remarks at Tendon Manufacturing

7:55 p.m., Pence departs from Cleveland

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.