Local 'superhero' gathers donations, buys hundreds of shoes for the underprivileged

The red carpet was rolled out Tuesday for a special group of people, who even got a sneak peek at a new Spiderman movie. And everyone invited to the special showing is a superhero in their own right.

As a mom, Kristy Amy knows how important it is for all kids to have a nice pair of shoes. That’s why she started Souls for Soles six years ago.

She gathers donations and buys shoes for underprivileged kids.

“We essentially run a giant shoe sporting goods store for the evening,” she said.

So far, the group has raised $34,000 for shoes, and handed out more than 1,000 pairs.

Richard Starr, who runs an area Boys and Girls Club, says Amy’s work comes right from the heart.

“It’s just tremendous knowing she’s always there,” he said.

This is why Amy is being called a super hero – the Spiderman movie Cleveland superhero winner, that is.

“It’s been quite a surprise,” she said. “I feel that the heroes are the people and the staff who work here.”

The superheroes were chosen from 21 cities across the U.S.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.