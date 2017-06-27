At least 8 fire trucks respond to warehouse fire on Cleveland's - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

At least 8 fire trucks respond to warehouse fire on Cleveland's west side

DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

At least eight fire trucks responded to a Tuesday night fire in Cleveland.

Crews responded to the warehouse blaze around 10:15 p.m. The building is located near West 110th and Franklin Avenue.

Authorities called it a partial building collapse after about an hour of fighting the flames.

Smoke from the fire even showed up on radar around 10:45 p.m.

