Firefighters return overnight to 2-alarm west side warehouse fire

DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland firefighters returned to West 110th Street overnight to extinguish lingering flames at a Cleveland warehouse fire.

According to the Cleveland Fire Department, at least eight fire trucks initially responded to West 110th Street near Franklin Avenue just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Eventually, a second alarm was sounded, but firefighters were able to extinguish the bulk of the fire.

Just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters returned to the scene because the fire flared up again at the same warehouse.

The severity of the fire cause a partial building collapse. Traces of smoke even showed up on the Cleveland 19 weather radar.

According to signs on the warehouse, the building is home to a Cleveland trucking company.

There are no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

