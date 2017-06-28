Firefighters return overnight to 2-alarm west side warehouse fire

Cleveland firefighters returned to West 110th Street overnight to extinguish lingering flames at a Cleveland warehouse fire.

According to the Cleveland Fire Department, at least eight fire trucks initially responded to West 110th Street near Franklin Avenue just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Eventually, a second alarm was sounded, but firefighters were able to extinguish the bulk of the fire.

Update on W. 110 and Franklin FIRE. Upgraded to a second alarm #fire — CLE Firefighters-L93 (@Cleveland_FFs) June 28, 2017

Just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters returned to the scene because the fire flared up again at the same warehouse.

The severity of the fire cause a partial building collapse. Traces of smoke even showed up on the Cleveland 19 weather radar.

SMOKE showing up on the radar from a FIRE at W110th and Franklin (Cleveland west side). pic.twitter.com/rG02OSaCW1 — Jason Nicholas (@JasonNweather) June 28, 2017

According to signs on the warehouse, the building is home to a Cleveland trucking company.

There are no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.