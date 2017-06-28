VP Pence visits northeast Ohio: What you need to know

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit northeast Ohio on Wednesday afternoon and meet with local small business owners.

According to the White House, the vice president will discuss President Donald Trump's economic strategy and the administration's plan for repealing and replacing the current health care system. The visit gives Vice President Pence and the White House staff an opportunity to connect with blue collar workers and gain support from them on the health care debate.

Schedule

Vice President Pence is scheduled to land at Burke Lakefront Airport at approximately 3 p.m. Here is his expected schedule:

1:55 p.m. - Vice President Pence departs from Washington, D.C.

3:05 p.m. - He is scheduled to arrive at Burke Lakefront Airport.

3:50 p.m. - The vice president participates in a health care listening session with small business owners.

4:20 p.m. - Vice President Pence will tour Tendon Manufacturing, Inc., located at 20805 Aurora Road in Bedford. He is then expected to deliver remarks at the facility.

7:55 p.m. - Vice President Pence is scheduled to depart from Cleveland.

Traffic

Motorists can expect to see rolling motorcades and temporary shut downs on freeways and busy roads, similar to what northeast Ohio experienced when the Republican National Convention was in town.

Congestion and closures could start at the beginning of the afternoon commute and last through the evening rush hours.

Protests

Outside of Wednesday's event, protesters are expected to rally against Vice President Pence's visit and President Trump's proposed health care plan. Participants will protest and speak out against the Republican health care repeal. An additional police presence may be on hand to control protesters.

On Tuesday, about 100 protesters gathered in Cleveland's Public Square to protest the proposed health care bill. More of those protests can be expected Wednesday ahead of Vice President Pence's visit.

