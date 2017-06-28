Senate health care bill vote postponed, see for yourself what's in it

The Senate health care bill has been pulled off the table for a vote by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. It's been reported that some changes will be made to the bill to increase the possibility that there will be the necessary votes for the 142-page bill to pass.

In the current form, there are steep cuts made to Medicaid, subsidies for people with low to moderate incomes to help pay for premiums would be reduced or go away, and older people would pay reportedly up to five times more for their healthcare than younger people.

Insurance companies would not be required to pay for things such as mental health or maternity care.

Employers would not face penalties for not offering health care to their employees.

Americans would no longer be required to purchase health care.

Also, Planned Parenthood would lose Medicaid funding.

Click here to view the entire bill or here to view a more thorough breakdown.

