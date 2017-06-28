Fire breaks out at Cleveland Heights home, 4 fire departments respond

Firefighters responded to a Cleveland Heights home early Wednesday morning to battle a blaze for the second time in two days.

According to the Cleveland Heights Fire Department, crews responded to the home around 6 a.m. in the 3200 block of Berkshire Road, near Lee Road.

A fire department official said this was the second fire at the same house in two days.

The home was not occupied at the time of the fire, according to the fire department.

Firefighters from Shaker Heights, South Euclid, and East Cleveland responded to the scene to assist Cleveland Heights.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

