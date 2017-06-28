Report: LeBron not interested in joining Los Angeles Clippers (phew)

Despite numerous offseason rumors about LeBron James' future in Cleveland, a source close to the star said he would never be a member of the Los Angeles Clippers. That's one LA team that can be crossed off the list for possible destinations if he leaves the Cavs.

Some NBA experts are already predicting that LeBron will leave Cleveland for the second time. Los Angeles has been mentioned as a possible location, but according to CBS Sports, LeBron has no interest in forming a super team on the Clippers.

If he decided to take off after the 2018 season, that leaves the other Los Angeles team to worry about; the Lakers. Here are some reasons why he should NOT go to Los Angeles (or leave Cleveland AT ALL):

Would he really like it on the Lakers? He would be leaving his home state, again, and starting over on a new team.

Would he like his teammates on the Lakers? He'd also be teaming up with their new No. 2 draft pick Lonzo Ball. There already seems to be some tension with Lonzo's overly-involved father Lavar after he talked about LeBron's children.

Would a California team appreciate LeBron like Cleveland does? During the 2017 NBA Finals, vandals tagged his Los Angeles home with racist graffiti; a not-so-warm welcome.

