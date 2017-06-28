Man shot at east side Cleveland gas station

Cleveland police are investigating a shooting at an east side Cleveland gas station early Wednesday morning.

According to police, a 42-year-old man was shot while at Hanini Petroleum at 13900 Kinsman Road. The incident was first reported just after 6 a.m.

The police investigation was focused at a gas pump.

EMS took the victim to University Hospital with a gunshot wound in the leg. He is in serious condition.

There have been no arrests made. Police are still investigating the shooting.

