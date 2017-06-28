Remains found on Lake Erie shore identified as 15-year-old plane crash victim

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed that the human remains that washed ashore last week in Willowick have been identified as one of the victims in the Dec. 2016 plane crash in Lake Erie.

The remains, which were discovered on June 21, have been identified as 15-year-old John (Jack) Robert Fleming.

Thus far, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified 3 of the 6 victims from the crash on 12/29/2016 — Cassie Nist (@cassienist) June 28, 2017

Investigators say a plane crashed into Lake Erie on Dec. 29, 2016 after a Cleveland Cavaliers game. Six people were on board, including John Thomas Fleming, John's wife Sue, their children John and Andrew, and Brian Casey and his daughter Megan. The plane disappeared from radar minutes after taking off from Burke Lakefront Airport and crashed into the lake.

On June 22, additional remains were found by a fisherman in Lake City, Pa. The Erie County coroner said that DNA tests on a leg that was found could also be one of the victims that died in the plane crash.

