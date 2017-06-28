Bail hearing continued for pastor awaiting trial for sex trafficking

Things did not go as planned in court Wednesday for Toledo pastor and Cleveland native Cordell Jenkins.

Judge Jack Zouhary announced that Jenkins bond hearing would be continued at the request of the defense. There was no specific reason given.

Jenkins, 46, is facing federal child sex trafficking charges.

If approved, his attorneys have asked that once released he be allowed to live in Toledo with his parents as his guardians, Bishop C.M. Jenkins, Sr., and Stephanie Jenkins. They also proposed he post a $50,000 bond and wear a GPS tracking device.

Jenkins, the founder and pastor of Abundant Life Ministries, and another man Anthony Haynes, 37, have been jailed since FBI agents raided their Toledo homes on April 7.

Both were indicted on April 26 on child pornography charges.

Prosecutors say Haynes began grooming a 14-year-old girl for prostitution in 2014 and had sexual contact with her. Haynes introduced her to other men, including Jenkins who is accused of paying to have sex with the teen and recording the encounters on his cell phone.

Jenkins is currently housed in the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center in Youngstown. He'll be back in court on July 6.

Haynes has not requested to be released from jail.

More on Cleveland 19

Ohio pastor from Cleveland indicted with another man on child sex trafficking charges

FBI: Toledo pastor from Cleveland charged with sex crimes

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.