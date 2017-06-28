Shaker Heights police investigate string of broad daylight break-ins, car theft

Police are investigating a rash of break-ins and a car theft that took place over the weekend in Shaker Heights.

According to the Shaker Heights Police Department, everything from personal electronics to a vehicle were taken during the robberies.

Police say someone broke into an unlocked vehicle on Chagrin Boulevard near Glencairn Road on Friday at approximately 6:25 p.m. Personal property was taken from the car.

A resident told police that someone stole their unlocked white Ford Explorer from Claythorne Road near Shaker Boulevard on Sunday at 2:17 p.m. The vehicle has Ohio license plate, number FAW8925.

According to police, a person broke into a locked home on South Park Boulevard near North Moreland Boulevard on Sunday around 3 p.m. The suspect stole a television from the home.

Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, a resident reported to police that someone entered an unlocked home on Winslow Road near Lynnfield Road. The resident reported that personal property and electronics were stolen.

If anybody has information about the incidents, please contact the Shaker Heights Police Department.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.