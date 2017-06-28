Wedding Wednesday, Week #10: Choosing The Perfect Caterer

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

There’s a lot to mull over when you’re choosing the spread for your big day!

Do you want a sit down dinner? A buffet style dinner? Heavy hors d'oeuvres?

Who’s going to handle all of that cooking?

If you’re anything like me, you've searched high and low for the perfect caterer!

Today we sat down with Jess Edmonds from Spice Catering Company in Cleveland to discuss what a bride should be expecting from her caterer.

Jess brought in the most amazing spread from Spice Kitchen and Bar. (Let me tell you, I’ve never tasted a turnip like this one!)

Check out the interview below!

Previous Wedding Wednesday segments:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.