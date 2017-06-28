June 29 celebrity birthdays: Gary Busey, Nichole Scherzinger, Kawhi Leonard

Gary Busey

Busey starred in movies like "Lethal Weapon" and "Point Break", he turns 73 on June 29. According to Fandango.com Busey is also a black belt in budo-jujitsu.

Nicole Scherzinger

Scherzinger is known for being a member of the Pussycat Dolls. The most successful song she came out with as a lead artist was "Right There" the song featured 50 Cent. She will turn 39 on June 29.

Kawhi Leonard

Leonard won the 2014 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player after his San Antonio Spurs defeated the Miami Heat. Leonard is also a 2-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Leonard will turn 26 on June 29.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.