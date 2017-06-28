New gazebo going up in Lincoln Park in Tremont

The iconic gazebo in Lincoln Park is going to be deconstructed, and new gazebo will be built. It's a gathering place for many activities in the Tremont neighborhood.

The new gazebo will be up and ready for the Arts in August performance of the Cleveland Opera Theater on Aug. 18. The gazebo has been the center for the Tremont Arts and Cultural Festival.

It also has been the spotlight of 5K races in the city.

