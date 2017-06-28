Parents sentenced after son, 2, overdoses on opiates

Parents of a 2-year-old boy who overdosed on opiates in March pleaded guilty on Wednesday. Randy Boggs II and Catelynn Smiley were sentenced to 21 months in prison in Summit County Court of Common Pleas.

The incident occurred on March 7 at around 1 a.m., according to police. The toddler was found unresponsive by the boy's father at their house in the 500 block of Britain Road.

The 2-year-old overdosed in March and survived. There is a judicial release hearing set for July 31. They could be released earlier for good behavior.

