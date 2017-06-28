Why is Cleveland's Shoreway a traffic nightmare right now?

Traffic was bumper-to-bumper on the Shoreway in Cleveland from West 28th Street. (Source: Dan DeRoos)

If you use the Shoreway to get out of downtown Cleveland to head toward Lakewood for the afternoon rush, you've noticed traffic is a bigger nightmare than usual.

The problem is so bad it's forcing traffic backups all over downtown as people try to find alternate routes to head west. The culprit: resurfacing between the Main Avenue Bridge and Lakeside has it restricted to one lane.

This restriction is schedule through Monday July 3. The good news is that if the weather holds up, The Ohio Department of Transportation said work is ahead of schedule and it may be back to two lanes by the weekend.

The nightmare then shifts the other direction starting Friday July 7. That's when ODOT said it will be resurfacing the eastbound lanes in the same stretch. That work will also close the Shoreway down to one lane eastbound from July 7 through July 17.

Here's a look at the dates and direction of the closures:

