East side getting a Cleveland script sign

Destination Cleveland is installing a fourth Cleveland script sign for tourists and locals to snap pictures by thanks to Destination Cleveland.

The sign will be at Euclid Beach and it will officially be unveiled June 30. Euclid Beach Park, which is operated by the Cleveland Metroparks, is located at 16301 Lakeshore Blvd.

The other three Cleveland script signs are at Edgewater Park, North Coast Harbor and Tremont.

