LIST | Ways to celebrate the Fourth of July in northeast Ohio

The Fourth of July is near, and communities throughout northeast Ohio are celebrating in different ways and at different times. Here is a list of some of the traditional fireworks celebrations in the area.

Brecksville: July 1 & 2 at 10 p.m., on Brecksville Road.

Mayfield: July 1 at dusk, 425 North Commons Boulevard.

Brunswick: July 1 at 10:30 p.m., 3581 Center Road.

Kent: July 1 at 9:45 p.m. on Mogadore Road.

Lorain: July 1 at 10 p.m., 421 Black River Lane.

Cuyahoga Falls: July 1-4 at dusk, 1145 West Steels Corners Road.

Warrensville Heights: July 2 at dusk, 4270 Northfield Road.

North Olmsted: July 2 at dusk, 4954 Great Northern Boulevard.

Independence: July 3 at dusk, 6363 Selig Drive.

Chagrin Falls: July 2 at dusk, 9500 Bainbridge Road.

Chardon: July 2 at dusk, 151 Chardon Avenue.

Avon Lake: July 2 at dusk, 33401 Webber Road.

Elyria: July 3 at dusk, 1200 Foster Avenue.

North Ridgeville: July 3 at dusk, 7565 Avon Belden Road.

Bratenahl: July 3 at dusk at Village Park.

Medina: July 3 at 9:30 p.m., 777 East Union Street.

Streetsboro: July 3 at 9:30 p.m. at Hiram College.

Lakewood: July 4 at 9:45 p.m. at Lakewood Park.

Bay Village: July 4 at 9:45 p.m. at Cahoon Memorial Park.

Solon: July 4 at dusk, 6679 SOM Center Road.

Berea: July 4 at 10 p.m. at Coe Lake.

Cleveland: July 4 at dusk, near the Flats West Bank.

Strongsville: July 4 at 10 p.m. at the Foltz Athletic Fields.

Westlake: July 4 at dusk, Clague Road and Hilliard Boulevard.

Broadview Heights: July 6-8 at 10 p.m., 9543 Broadview Road.

Fairview Park: July 8 at dusk at Bohlken Park.

Brook Park: July 9 at dusk, 17001 Holland Road.

There are plenty of other options in northeast Ohio for the Fourth of July other than the traditional fireworks shows, including:

Light Up the Point: Cedar Point's Light Up the Point runs July 1-4, and will feature pie-eating contests, face-painting, and of course, fireworks.

Star-Spangled Spectacular: The Cleveland Orchestra will hold Fourth of July on Friday, June 30 at 6 p.m. The free summer concert filled with patriotic music, food trucks, and a spectacular fireworks display will take place at Mall B in downtown Cleveland.

41st annual Rib, White, and Blue Rib Fest: This national rib festival kicks off June 30 and ends on July 4. Delicious ribs from cooks across the country will be in Akron on South Main Street.

Cleveland Indians vs. San Diego Padres: The Indians will host the Padres on July 4 at 7:10 p.m. The Fourth of July game will feature fireworks and a Francisco Lindor bobblehead giveaway!

