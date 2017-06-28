LIST | Ways to celebrate the Fourth of July in northeast Ohio - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LIST | Ways to celebrate the Fourth of July in northeast Ohio

(file photo, Source: Pixabay) (file photo, Source: Pixabay)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Fourth of July is near, and communities throughout northeast Ohio are celebrating in different ways and at different times. Here is a list of some of the traditional fireworks celebrations in the area.

  • Brecksville: July 1 & 2 at 10 p.m., on Brecksville Road.
  • Mayfield: July 1 at dusk, 425 North Commons Boulevard.
  • Brunswick: July 1 at 10:30 p.m., 3581 Center Road.
  • Kent: July 1 at 9:45 p.m. on Mogadore Road.
  • Lorain: July 1 at 10 p.m., 421 Black River Lane.
  • Cuyahoga Falls: July 1-4 at dusk, 1145 West Steels Corners Road.
  • Warrensville Heights: July 2 at dusk, 4270 Northfield Road.
  • North Olmsted: July 2 at dusk, 4954 Great Northern Boulevard.
  • Independence: July 3 at dusk, 6363 Selig Drive.
  • Chagrin Falls: July 2 at dusk, 9500 Bainbridge Road.
  • Chardon: July 2 at dusk, 151 Chardon Avenue.
  • Avon Lake: July 2 at dusk, 33401 Webber Road.
  • Elyria: July 3 at dusk, 1200 Foster Avenue.
  • North Ridgeville: July 3 at dusk, 7565 Avon Belden Road.
  • Bratenahl: July 3 at dusk at Village Park.
  • Medina: July 3 at 9:30 p.m., 777 East Union Street.
  • Streetsboro: July 3 at 9:30 p.m. at Hiram College.
  • Lakewood: July 4 at 9:45 p.m. at Lakewood Park.
  • Bay Village: July 4 at 9:45 p.m. at Cahoon Memorial Park.
  • Solon: July 4 at dusk, 6679 SOM Center Road.
  • Berea: July 4 at 10 p.m. at Coe Lake.
  • Cleveland: July 4 at dusk, near the Flats West Bank.
  • Strongsville: July 4 at 10 p.m. at the Foltz Athletic Fields.
  • Westlake: July 4 at dusk, Clague Road and Hilliard Boulevard.
  • Broadview Heights: July 6-8 at 10 p.m., 9543 Broadview Road.
  • Fairview Park: July 8 at dusk at Bohlken Park.
  • Brook Park: July 9 at dusk, 17001 Holland Road.

There are plenty of other options in northeast Ohio for the Fourth of July other than the traditional fireworks shows, including:

  • Light Up the Point: Cedar Point's Light Up the Point runs July 1-4, and will feature pie-eating contests, face-painting, and of course, fireworks.
  • Star-Spangled Spectacular: The Cleveland Orchestra will hold Fourth of July on Friday, June 30 at 6 p.m. The free summer concert filled with patriotic music, food trucks, and a spectacular fireworks display will take place at Mall B in downtown Cleveland.
  • 41st annual Rib, White, and Blue Rib Fest: This national rib festival kicks off June 30 and ends on July 4. Delicious ribs from cooks across the country will be in Akron on South Main Street.
  • Cleveland Indians vs. San Diego Padres: The Indians will host the Padres on July 4 at 7:10 p.m. The Fourth of July game will feature fireworks and a Francisco Lindor bobblehead giveaway!

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly