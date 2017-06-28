North Canton Police reminding people to lock their car doors and remove valuables after break-ins

Investigators are looking for suspects involved in vehicle break-ins in Plain Township. The Stark County Sheriff's Office is working with the North Canton Police Department after a rash of vehicle break-ins in the northeastern part of the county.

There is security footage of a person using a stolen credit card at a Circle-K.

Investigators believe three or four people are responsible. Police have security footage of one person using a stolen credit card a local gas station.

The suspect pictured at this location is a white man with a short scruffy beard and a distinct vertical scar on the back of his head. The suspect vehicle identified at both locations is a white, mid to late 90s modey, Ford Escort station wagon with a missing front driver's side hub cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 330-430-3800. Police are reminding people to remove all valuables from vehicles and to also lock vehicle doors.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.