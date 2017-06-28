Report: Cox is putting data caps in place - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Report: Cox is putting data caps in place

Cox is rolling out data for internet users. According to cordcutternews.com Cox put the caps in place for 13 states placing a one terabyte limit on data.

One of the 13 states is Ohio. If a customer goes over the limit, they will be charged $10 for blocks of 50 Gigabytes.

According to telecompetitor.com the average usage in a U.S. household is a 190 gigabytes per month.

