Garbage fire serves as reminder of what not to throw away

The Westlake Fire Department is reminding residents what not to put in their trash containers.

The heat could spread to flammable items and may cause fires.

Firefighters put out a fire that started inside a garbage truck around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday morning on Laughlin Lane.

While the source of the fire is unconfirmed, most fires inside garbage trucks are a result of unacceptable materials placed in the trash or recycling. During the summer, this typically includes hot grills, charcoal, lithium ion batteries and pool chemicals.

Residents are reminded to never place these items or other household hazardous wastes in the trash or recycling. They should contact the local solid waste district for proper disposal options.

No one was injured in the fire.

