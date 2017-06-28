FREE FOOD! Chick-fil-A Cow Appreciation Day is coming up

It's that time of the year again when Chick-fil-A shows its appreciation to customers -- and cows -- for its annual Cow Appreciation Day.

Chick-fil-A will be giving away free food, to anyone sporting a cow costume, on July 11.

That's right, anyone wearing something cow(like) will get a free entree.

Cow Appreciation Day first kicked off in 2005.

For more Chick-fil-A deals throughout the year check out their Cow Calendar.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.