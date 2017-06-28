FREE FOOD! Chick-fil-A Cow Appreciation Day is coming up - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cow Appreciation Day is July 11, 2017. (Source: J. Reed/Wikimedia Commons) Cow Appreciation Day is July 11, 2017. (Source: J. Reed/Wikimedia Commons)
It's that time of the year again when Chick-fil-A shows its appreciation to customers -- and cows -- for its annual Cow Appreciation Day.

Chick-fil-A will be giving away free food, to anyone sporting a cow costume, on July 11.  

That's right, anyone wearing something cow(like) will get a free entree

Cow Appreciation Day first kicked off in 2005. 

For more Chick-fil-A deals throughout the year check out their Cow Calendar.

