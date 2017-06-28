Everything you need for the Cleveland Orchestra's Star-Spangled - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Everything you need for the Cleveland Orchestra's Star-Spangled Spectacular (with a Harry Potter twist)

Every year the Cleveland Orchestra puts on one of the greatest free concerts in downtown Cleveland before the Fourth of July.

This year it's a little earlier than years past when they take the stage Friday night, June 30. The concert will continue to take advantage of the great green space on Mall B, instead of it's usual home of Public Square. They are adding lots of food trucks again this year as many people show up hours before the 9:00 PM performance to stake their claim with folding chairs and blankets. When you look at the orchestra's play list there's nod to Harry Potter turning 20 this week. 

What:

28th Annual Cleveland Orchestra Star-Spangled Spectacular and Fireworks

When:

Friday, June 30

 6 - 9 p.m.: Audience gathered on Mall B, and Food Trucks on W. Mall Drive

 9 - 10:15 p.m.: Star-Spangled Spectacular Concert

 10:15 p.m.: Fireworks

Where: 

Mall B, Downtown Cleveland

Between Lakeside and St. Clair Avenues

Foodtrucks:

Fired Up Taco Truck

216 Bistro

East Coast Custard

Fork Fuel: Urban Street Food

Fire Truck Pizza Company

River Dog Café

Orchestra's line-up:

J. S. SMITH  The Star-Spangled Banner

WHITING  Hurrah for Hollywood

E. BERNSTEIN  Overture from The Magnificent Seven

WILLIAMS  “Fawkes the Phoenix” from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

WILLIAMS  “Nimbus 2000” from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

WILLIAMS  “Hedwig’s Theme” from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

WILLSON/arr. Anderson  “Seventy-Six Trombones” from The Music Man

SOUSA  Northern Pines

HERBERT  Pan Americana

GERSHWIN/arr. Riddle  Promenade

SOUSA  March: Semper Fidelis

de WILDE  Arlington Fanfare

TRADITIONAL/arr. Schissel  March-Past of the U.S. Armed Forces

TCHAIKOVSKY  Overture: The Year 1812

