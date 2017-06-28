Cleveland Steelyard Commons Wal-Mart mockumentary examines why it's the worst

The Cleveland Steelyard Commons Wal-Mart is universally known to be one of the worst in America and a satirical mockumentary made by Taco Truck is spreading quickly on Facebook.

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 7,000 people have shared the video. It's been viewed more than 340,000 times and there are more than 1,000 comments on the Facebook video.

Taco Truck is a group of two guys who make funny videos. View the Taco Truck YouTube page here.

Recently a Cleveland Reddit feed was the focus of the Steelyard Wal-Mart: "Why is the Steelyard Wal-Mart the absolute worst?"

Some of the answers are comical but others actually offer real reasons, like the socio-economic status in the area, as a reason for it being in such poor shape.

