Akron Football shows support for Kent State after the death of Tyler Heintz

The Kent State Athletic Department said they were touched by the University of Akron Players visiting Dix Stadium to share support for KSU Football after the death of Tyler Heintz.

The Facebook Post also said the Zips and Flashes are rivals on the field, but they are a football family when it matters.

According to a Twitter page belonging to his high school football program, Tyler Heintz died after a workout in early June.

The Portage County coroner said Heintz died after collapsing during a morning workout. He was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

Kent State plays Akron on Nov. 21.

