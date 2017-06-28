Why is Dan Gilbert at the White House with the Chicago Cubs?

Dan Gilbert at the White House with the Chicago Cubs. (Source: Newspath)

The Chicago Cubs voluntary visit to the White House Wednesday was overshadowed by another guest, Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert.

The Cubs, in the middle of a four-game series against the Washington Nationals, made the trip just five months after they celebrated their 2016 World Series with President Barack Obama.

So we know why the Cubs were there but social media is begging to know why and the heck was Gilbert in the Oval Office.

Here's a statement released by Quicken Loans, a Gilbert-owned company.

Statement from Quicken Loans says just a coincidence @cavsdan Gilbert was at WH for @Cubs celebration. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/1c3U0qwKjs — Dan DeRoos (@DanDeRoos19) June 28, 2017

Here's a another statement released by Gilbert himself:

Not only was he there, but President Trump shouted him out and insisted he join them for the group picture.

Dan Gilbert crashed the Cubs Trump White House visit. pic.twitter.com/iybft8goF3 — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) June 28, 2017

"Where's Dan Gilbert?" Trump asks in Roosevelt Room in meet-and-greet with the Cubs.

Owner of Cleveland Cavaliers here at White House, too. pic.twitter.com/y3AtXUB1h9 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 28, 2017

@Cubs Does Donald Trump understand the Cubs are an MLB team and thus would have no interest in Dan Gilbert and the Cavs? — Tim Shanahan (@timshanahan36) June 28, 2017

the cubs at the white house is just awkward as hell. WHY IS DAN GILBERT THERE!?!?! good lord — Brian Heise (@WahoosBrian) June 28, 2017

Why is Dan Gilbert at the White House ??????#Cavs — Connor (@flydeltajets7) June 28, 2017

LeBron looking at Dan Gilbert like... pic.twitter.com/ePYAjyc1hX — Dre. (@dretre91) June 28, 2017

We might be reaching here, but could Dan Gilbert be a minority investor in the Cubs?

