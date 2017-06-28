Why is Dan Gilbert at the White House with the Chicago Cubs? - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Why is Dan Gilbert at the White House with the Chicago Cubs?

WASHINGTON D.C. (WOIO) -

The Chicago Cubs voluntary visit to the White House Wednesday was overshadowed by another guest, Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert.

The Cubs, in the middle of a four-game series against the Washington Nationals, made the trip just five months after they celebrated their 2016 World Series with President Barack Obama. 

So we know why the Cubs were there but social media is begging to know why and the heck was Gilbert in the Oval Office.

Here's a statement released by Quicken Loans, a Gilbert-owned company. 

Here's a another statement released by Gilbert himself:

Not only was he there, but President Trump shouted him out and insisted he join them for the group picture.

We might be reaching here, but could Dan Gilbert be a minority investor in the Cubs? 

