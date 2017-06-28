Cuyahoga County Justice Center inmate dies

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will now determine how a female prisoner died.

Robin Arraj, 51, was found unresponsive in her cell at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center on June 27, according to officials.

She was taken to MetroHealth Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officials said Arraj arrived at the Justice Center on June 26 and was being held on a drunk driving charge out of Parma.

