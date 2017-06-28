President Trump tells a reporter she has a nice smile - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

President Trump tells a reporter she has a nice smile

President Trump (Source: WOIO) President Trump (Source: WOIO)

Video shows President Trump telling a reporter with RTE News that she has a nice smile. The President was on the phone with Leo Varadkar during the exchange with Caitriona Perry.

According to a CBS News report Varadkar is Ireland's youngest Prime Minister. He is also the first openly gay Prime Minister.

The LA Times is reporting RTE News and Perry were invited to the White House to witness the phone call between Varadkar and President Trump.

