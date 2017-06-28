President Trump tells a reporter she has a nice smile

Video shows President Trump telling a reporter with RTE News that she has a nice smile. The President was on the phone with Leo Varadkar during the exchange with Caitriona Perry.

Video of the bizarre moment when President @realDonaldTrump called me over during his call with Taoiseach @campaignforLeo Varadkar. @rtenews pic.twitter.com/TMl2SFQaji — Caitriona Perry (@CaitrionaPerry) June 27, 2017

According to a CBS News report Varadkar is Ireland's youngest Prime Minister. He is also the first openly gay Prime Minister.

The LA Times is reporting RTE News and Perry were invited to the White House to witness the phone call between Varadkar and President Trump.

