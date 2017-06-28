June 30 celebrity birthdays: Mike Tyson, Michael Phelps, Cody Rhodes

Mike Tyson

Iron Mike won 50 boxing matches in his professional career. Forty-four of those 50 wins were by knockout.

Tyson also made cameos in the 'Hangover' movie series. He turns 51 on June 30.

Michael Phelps

Phelps won 23 Olympic Gold Medals in his swimming career. He won events at four different Olympic games.

He turns 32 on June 30.

Cody Rhodes

Rhodes is the current Ring of Honor World Champion. Rhodes is son of the famous Dusty Rhodes.

Cody spent 10 years in the WWE. He turns 32 on June 30.

