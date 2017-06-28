U2 Cleveland fans: Here are all of the rules for Saturday's concert

U2's 'The Joshua Tree' Tour 2017 hits FirstEnergy Stadium thanks to Live Nation on Saturday and there are a lot of rules for concert-goers.

There are specific gates for specific tickets, a list of what you can and can't bring in, rules about what bags are allowed and rules about whether or not your poster or banner will be allowed into the stadium. The biggest concern will be for those who have general admission tickets and want to get close to the stage. There's a whole wristband process to follow.

Click here to see all the rules.

This Saturday U2 will play its last US concert of 'The Joshua Tree' Tour 2017 in Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium.

