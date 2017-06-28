July 1 celebrity birthdays: Liv Tyler, Missy Elliot, Carl Lewis

Liv Tyler

Tyler starred in the 'Lord of the Rings' Trilogy. She also starred in the move the 'Incredible Hulk' with Ed Norton.

She turns 40 on July 1.

Carl Lewis

Lewis won 9 Gold Medals at the Olympic Games in several track and field events. He competed in the Olympics four different times from 1984-1996.

He turns 56 on July 1.

Missy Elliot

Elliot has won four Grammy Awards in her career. She has sold more than 30 million records.

She turns 46 on July 1.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.