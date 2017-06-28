July 2 celebrity birthdays: Margot Robbie, Lindsay Lohan, Larry David

Margot Robbie

Robbie's breakthrough in the movie industry was starring in 'Wolf of Wall Street' with Leonardo DiCaprio. She also played the role of Harley Quinn in 'Suicide Squad'.

She turns 27 on July 2.

Lindsay Lohan

Lohan is most known for starring in the movie 'Mean Girls'. The first movie she starred in was 'The Parent Trap'.

She turns 31 on July 2.

Larry David

David was the co-creator of the hit television show 'Seinfeld'. The show stop airing new episodes 19 years ago, but it still runs in syndication.

He turns 70 on July 2.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.