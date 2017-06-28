Husband arrested months after woman found dead in Garfield Heights basement

The husband of a woman found dead in Garfield Heights earlier this year has been arrested in the case.

Monte Woodley, 45, has been arrested and accused of murdering 38-year-old Lavora Allen, according to Garfield Heights Police.

Allen was found dead in her basement May 1 after police were called to investigate a missing person.

Woodley and Allen were married.

Woodley has been charged with murder. He remains in jail on a $1 million bond.

