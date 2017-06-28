Kent State art students launch benefit for local Planned Parenthood clinics

The Kent State art community is coming together to support Planned Parenthood of Ohio.

KSU students and other local artists are hosting an exhibition and silent auction called, "YOU, ME, US, WE." It will be held on Thursday, June 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Artists from across the region, including some KSU alumni, donated different pieces to be auctioned off at the Downtown Gallery in Kent.

Kent State graduate students Lindsay James and Allison Smith said they depend on Planned Parenthood for help.

"I'm definitely a supporter of Planned Parenthood I receive care there," said Smith.

James said it's hard to afford healthcare in general as a student.

"Planned Parenthood has always been accommodating and able to work around financial needs," she said.

Planned Parenthood has 20 locations throughout Ohio, including one near Kent State University. But with recent healthcare debates in Washington D.C., some lawmakers are seeking to cut off federal funding for the organization.

"It's definitely scary, borderline terrifying, just because without that help I don't know where I would find it," said James.

Art Professor Janice Lessman Moss says the name of the event, "YOU, ME, US, WE," represents the idea that everyone is impacted by the issues surrounding women's healthcare.

"Now with all of the issues with healthcare, it becomes more and more important that we recognize that we have to help," said Lessman Moss.

The students said possible cuts to Planned Parenthood make them anxious, but they want their artwork to spread a different message, one of hope and positivity.

