3-part doc from LeBron James' SpringHill Entertainment to examine evolution of NBA

Showtime Networks Inc. has announced the start of an expansive project that will examine the modern history of the National Basketball Association and the league’s impact on global popular culture.

Executive producers LeBron James and Maverick Carter of SpringHill Entertainment and award-winning filmmaker Gotham Chopra have begun production on a three-part documentary film series slated to premiere on SHOWTIME in 2018.

The documentary film series is a presentation of SHOWTIME Documentary Films and SHOWTIME Sports.

The film project is directed by Gotham Chopra, with executive producers James, Carter, Rich Paul, Gotham Chopra, Martin Desmond Roe, Chris Uetwiller, and Datari Turner.

SpringHill Entertainment is the entertainment and content company created by James and his business partner Carter. Named after the public housing complex where James grew up in Akron, Ohio, SpringHill Entertainment develops creative content across a variety of platforms including digital, documentary and feature films, and scripted and unscripted TV.

SpringHill Entertainment has offices in Los Angeles and Akron.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.