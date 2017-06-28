Guilty verdict for former Ashtabula County deputy caught on camera punching suspect

Ashtabula Co. Sheriff's Dept. Sgt. James Truckey (on the right) at a SWAT training exercise in 2015. (Source: WOIO)

After three days of deliberating, jurors have reached a verdict in the case of former Ashtabula County Deputy James Truckey.

He was found guilty of misdemeanor assault, tampering with records, tampering with evidence, and two counts of dereliction of duty.

Truckey had been accused of punching a handcuffed suspect after a September 2016 chase.

Edward Dirrigl was driving an ATV during the pursuit. When it ended, Truckey can be seen on body-cam punching Dirrigl. Dirrigl suffered a broken nose and cuts to his face.

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

