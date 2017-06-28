Dover couple shows us what 10-year anniversary goals look like with 80s photo shoot

Steven and Danielle Van Horn just celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on June 22. To mark the special occasion, Steven came up with the wacky idea of a 1980s photo shoot.

It went viral.

The couple said that when they went to the park, people were saying stuff about their fannie packs, adding that one big attraction in the photos was Steven's mustache.

"I actually grew it out for about a week," he said. "That day right before the photo shoot I came home and clean shaved everything else, which accented the mustache, made it pop."

Danielle says it was hilarious.

"Our photographer, for one, couldn't keep a straight face. I was trying really hard," she said. "He nailed the faces, but I was laughing too hard and every time I would make a face I would just start busting out laughing."

The couple said it took them about an hour to take 30 to 40 pictures.

The Dover couple has been together, in total, for 16 years. They have three sons together.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.