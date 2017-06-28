Police: 1 dead, 3 others injured after Akron home shooting

The Summit County Medical Examiner's office confirmed one person is dead after four people were shot at a home in Akron on Wednesday.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. at a home in the 800 block of Sumner Street.

Police say one person died and two men were taken to Akron General. One of those men was in critical condition after the shooting.

One of the victims was a 17-year-old, who was taken to Akron Children's. He is expected to survive.

Police have not located or identified a shooter. This shooting happened just hours before a separate overnight shooting in Akron that left two people injured. The two shootings left at least six victims, including one dead, suffering from gunshot wounds.

