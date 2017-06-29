Two people shot outside of Akron gas station

Police are investigating an overnight shooting outside of an Akron gas station. Two people were shot and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to police, the shooting was reported just before 3 a.m. at the 7-Eleven gas station near Merriman Road and North Portage Path.

Akron PD @ 7-Eleven.. Merriman Rd./N. Portage Path. Evidence markers near gas pumps. Officers going in/out of business. PD not commenting. pic.twitter.com/jyFkMee4Fm — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) June 29, 2017

Police say two people were shot and made it to the hospital on their own. The victims' condition is not immediately known at this time.

Akron police are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting. The police department also investigated overnight a separate shooting in Akron that resulted in the death of one person and injuries to several other victims.

