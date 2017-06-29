Rock Hall of Fame to open 'Power of Rock' exhibit

By DAKE KANG

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is opening an exhibit that will give fans a taste of its famous induction ceremonies.

The Cleveland-based museum will unveil its "Power of Rock" experience this weekend. It gave The Associated Press an early look Wednesday.

The exhibit will feature a 12-minute reel of ceremony highlights by Academy Award-winning director Jonathan Demme. The film will be played on five moving screens accompanied by laser lights, concert smoke and under-seat speakers.

Rock disciples also will see a Prince outfit, a Talking Heads bass guitar and other memorabilia from induction ceremonies.

The exhibit is the centerpiece of an overhaul of the Hall of Fame, which has inducted 802 artists since 1986. The renovations have cost $15 million to date. The "Power of Rock" exhibit opens to the public Saturday.

Online: https://www.rockhall.com

This story has been corrected to show that the $15 million is the total cost of the renovations to date, not just the new exhibit.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.