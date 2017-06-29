Truck carrying pigs crashes, shuts down busy Texas interstate

A truck carrying a load of hogs crashed early Thursday morning on Interstate 45 in Wilmer, Texas, closing the busy roadway in both directions.

According to CBS affiliate CBS DFW in Texas, the truck crashed and burst into flames on the busy roadway south of Dallas.

During the crash clean up, pigs stood and grazed across the highway.

Texas officials did no say whether any of the pigs were harmed during the crash.

