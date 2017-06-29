Police investigate teen's murder in Cleveland Heights

Cleveland Heights police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy.

According to police, Dre'eon Gray of South Euclid was shot to death Wednesday afternoon in the 900 block of Pembrook Road. The boy was found in a backyard, suffering from three gunshot wounds.

The teen boy was found by police and EMS and was taken to University Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. The Cleveland Heights Police Department is still investigating the incident.

