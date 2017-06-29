2 elderly people killed after car crashes into tree

Two elderly people were killed after their vehicle crashed into a tree in Summit County on Wednesday.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, the 75-year-old female driver lost control of her Mazda vehicle and crashed into a tree in the 1700 block of Boettler Road in Green.

The woman and a 73-year-old male passenger were both taken to area hospitals. The two occupants eventually died at the hospital.

The sheriff's office is still investigating the crash, but neither speed nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash.

