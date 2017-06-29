Bond remains at $1 million for man accused of murdering his wife

Bond remains at $1 million for 45-year-old Monte Woodley. He is accused for the murder of his wife Lavora Allen.

Allen was found dead in her basement May 1 after police were called to investigate a missing person.

Woodley and Allen were married. Woodley has been charged with murder.

His case has been bound over to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

