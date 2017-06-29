Here's how a New York 12-year-old plans to conquer childhood cancer one ballpark at a time

Instead of spending the summer playing, Adam Koss is on a mission.

The 12-year-old from Syracuse, New York is raising money for childhood cancer grants, diabetes research, and a host of other charities. It's part of his Bar Mitzvah.

"A child is diagnosed with cancer every two minutes, and so I wanted to help stop that and conquer childhood cancer. We've already raised about $11,000, so I'm excited to raise even more from that and hopefully raise about $15,000," said Koss.

The pre-teen has it mapped out -- he and his parents are visiting 30 ballparks this summer to fund raise for charity. Here's how it works: as he travels around the country, people make donations through his website. Some even commit to what he calls the "Home Run Club."

"So you pledge a certain amount of money for every home run that we see, so if you pledge like $1 and we saw 70 home runs, that would be $70 that you could donate to whichever charity," said Koss.

So far, he's been to baseball games in Detroit, Toronto, Boston, New York, Baltimore, and now Cleveland. The Indians gave him and his family tickets to a home game against the Texas Rangers. He says Cleveland is definitely in his Top 3.

"I really like the city. You can see the sky, it's not all clouded with buildings everywhere. The buildings are beautiful. I really like it here," he said.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.